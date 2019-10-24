A self picture of Eric Tse with Rihanna. Photo: Instagram @erictse0816
Sino Biopharmaceutical founders’ son, who parties and takes selfies with Rihanna, gets US$3.8 billion gift in the drugmaker’s shares
- The founder of Sino Biopharmaceutical and his wife have granted 2.7 billion shares of their company, equivalent to US$3.8 billion, to their son Eric Tse as a gift
- The grant makes Tse, 24, one of the wealthiest individuals in Asia
Topic | Wealth management
A self picture of Eric Tse with Rihanna. Photo: Instagram @erictse0816