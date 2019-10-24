A ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California. The trade war between the US and China will not be resolved quickly, according to S&P Global Ratings, even if a deal is reached at the Apec Forum in Chile next month. Photo: AFP
Mergers and acquisitions will pick up in coming years as supply chains scramble to recalibrate after US-China trade war
- Of deal makers surveyed, 77 per cent expect tariffs, other trade barriers to fuel future mergers, according to Baker Tilly International and Mergermarket
- Value of global deals was down 11 per cent to US$2.49 trillion in first nine months of 2019
The Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai. Only 66 per cent of insurers in Asia were positive about the current investment cycle – ‘probably a reflection of the region’s greater vulnerability to the risk of an escalating US-China trade [war]’, according to BlackRock. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia-Pacific insurers grow more cautious about economic environment, risk appetite as US-China trade war rages on, BlackRock says
- Asian insurers ‘disproportionately concerned’ with weak economic growth and asset volatility, according to BlackRock’s Kimberly Kim
- Only 39 per cent of insurers globally expect a recession before 2022, according to report
