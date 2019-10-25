Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Portfolio beer brands of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC are displayed during a news conference on the company's IPO in Hong Kong in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Budweiser, Hong Kong’s biggest IPO in 2019, reports lower profit on weaker `nightlife channel,’ price fight in South Korea

  • Shares slide after regional arm of world’s biggest brewer says it faced ‘softness’ in nightlife channel in China
  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC raised US$5 billion last month in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:39am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Portfolio beer brands of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC are displayed during a news conference on the company's IPO in Hong Kong in July 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.