Chinese medical device maker’s US$2 a day heart attack risk warning system faces resistance in US
- Beijing-based Lepu Medical claims that the highly accurate system, backed by the world’s largest patient data set, can offer data analytics service at just US$2 per patient over a 24-hour heart monitoring period
- Lepu’s subsidiary Shenzhen Carewell Electronics, which has developed the analytics system, has incorporated some 47 million pieces of data collected from over half a million patients in 2,500 Chinese hospitals
Heart diseases cost the US some US$555 billion in 2016, which is forecast to double to US$1.1 trillion by 2035, including health care services, medication and lost productivity, according to American Heart Association. Photo: Alamy