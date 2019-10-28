Anti-government protesters set up a catapult and barricade near an HSBC branch in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district in this photo from October 6. Photo: Handout
HSBC misses third-quarter profit estimates as retail bank, global markets weigh on results
- Pre-tax profit of US$4.84 billion comes below analysts’ estimates
- Retail banking and global markets business post double-digit profit drops in third quarter
Topic | HSBC
Anti-government protesters set up a catapult and barricade near an HSBC branch in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district in this photo from October 6. Photo: Handout
A masked anti-government protester on October 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong businesses affected by vandalism and arson during protests seen filing up to HK$600 million in insurance claims
- Railway operator MTR alone is likely file for HK$100 million in insurance claims to cover damage to its property so far, says an industry expert
- Insurance claims nowhere near the HK$3.1 billion seen after Typhoon Mangkhut tore through the city last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A masked anti-government protester on October 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters