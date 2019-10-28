Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters set up a catapult and barricade near an HSBC branch in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district in this photo from October 6. Photo: Handout
Companies

HSBC misses third-quarter profit estimates as retail bank, global markets weigh on results

  • Pre-tax profit of US$4.84 billion comes below analysts’ estimates
  • Retail banking and global markets business post double-digit profit drops in third quarter
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 5:16pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set up a catapult and barricade near an HSBC branch in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district in this photo from October 6. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A masked anti-government protester on October 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong businesses affected by vandalism and arson during protests seen filing up to HK$600 million in insurance claims

  • Railway operator MTR alone is likely file for HK$100 million in insurance claims to cover damage to its property so far, says an industry expert
  • Insurance claims nowhere near the HK$3.1 billion seen after Typhoon Mangkhut tore through the city last year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 12:04pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A masked anti-government protester on October 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.