A picture of Zhang Ziyi in a Feihe advertisement. Photo: zz-infos.com
Zhang Ziyi’s baby milk formula producer Feihe aims to raise US$1.14 billion in Hong Kong, pushing city to top of IPO ranks
- Feihe is offering 893.34 million shares at between HK$7.50 and HK$10 each, aiming to raise up to HK$8.93 billion (US$1.14 billion)
- This will be the fourth IPO to raise over US$1 billion in Hong Kong over the past two months
