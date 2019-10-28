A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on August 20, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong stocks gain, with President Xi Jinping setting off a frenzy of buying of blockchain-related stocks
- HSBC falls 2.3 per cent after reporting worse-than-expected results
- Meituan, Xiaomi rise after becoming available on Stock Connect to mainland traders
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology
- ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
- Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
