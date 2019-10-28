A newly wed couple pose for wedding photos with Hong Kong’s skyline acting as a backdrop. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong couples putting off their toasts after saying ‘I do’ amid ongoing protests
- About 12 per cent of 729 couples who had planned to get married between now and 2021 have delayed their plans because of the social unrest, according to a survey by the popular online platform ESDlife
