Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A newly wed couple pose for wedding photos with Hong Kong’s skyline acting as a backdrop. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong couples putting off their toasts after saying ‘I do’ amid ongoing protests

  • About 12 per cent of 729 couples who had planned to get married between now and 2021 have delayed their plans because of the social unrest, according to a survey by the popular online platform ESDlife
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Enoch Yiu  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 6:52pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A newly wed couple pose for wedding photos with Hong Kong’s skyline acting as a backdrop. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.