SCMP
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on October 9, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Companies

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as HSBC continues to weigh on Hang Seng, traders scramble away with profits from blockchain run-up

  • HSBC falls for second day after delivering worse-than-expected third-quarter results
  • WH Group jumps 5.8 per cent after it wows investors with results for first nine months of year
SCMP

Deb Price  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 5:21pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Meituan Dianping’s team gets ready to deliver food orders. Photo: Xinhua
Markets & Investing

Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi shares jump as they become available to mainland traders on Stock Connect

  • Excitement has been building on mainland that Meituan Dianping, Xiaomi would become available on the Stock Connect
  • Analysts expect both stocks will benefit from the development
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:14pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Meituan Dianping’s team gets ready to deliver food orders. Photo: Xinhua
