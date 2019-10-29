Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on October 9, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as HSBC continues to weigh on Hang Seng, traders scramble away with profits from blockchain run-up
- HSBC falls for second day after delivering worse-than-expected third-quarter results
- WH Group jumps 5.8 per cent after it wows investors with results for first nine months of year
Topic | Stocks
Investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing on October 9, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Meituan Dianping’s team gets ready to deliver food orders. Photo: Xinhua
Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi shares jump as they become available to mainland traders on Stock Connect
- Excitement has been building on mainland that Meituan Dianping, Xiaomi would become available on the Stock Connect
- Analysts expect both stocks will benefit from the development
Topic | Investing
Meituan Dianping’s team gets ready to deliver food orders. Photo: Xinhua