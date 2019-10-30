Hsu Fu Chi’s confectionery stand in a Shenyang supermarket in Liaoning province on 5 July 2011. Photo: EPA
Nestle is weighing a US$1 billion sale of two ailing Chinese consumer brands after failing to turn them around
- The food giant is reviewing its stakes in Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu, according to people familiar with the plan
- Controlling stakes in the two brands could be sold for US$1 billion, the people said
