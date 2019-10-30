Galaxy Soho in Beijing, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, as of 2012. Photo: Handout
Soho China is mulling a plan to put eight offices towers in Beijing and Shanghai up for sale for an estimated US$8 billion
- The eight towers in Beijing and Shanghai include the Bund Soho, designed by the late Zaha Hadid
- Soho China has already began to offload some of its peripheral assets as it pursues an asset-light strategy
