An RT-Mart store in Beijing. An individual store can now receive 800 online orders a day, up from 200 at the beginning of the year, the company says. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Chinese supermarket operators tap online consumers, data to boost bricks-and-mortar stores
- If you hesitate over digitalisation, you will be eliminated, supermarket operator tells Hangzhou forum
- Another operator says delivery of fresh food ordered online key to return to profit
Topic | Ecommerce
