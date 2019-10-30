Standard Chartered rose 2.8 per cent on Wednesday after its third-quarter pre-tax profit beat analysts’ expectations. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, mainland China stocks extend losses to a second day ahead of US Federal Reserve rate decision
- BYD falls hard after reporting an 88.6 per cent year-on-year profit drop
- Standard Chartered rises 2.8 per cent after third quarter profit beats expectations
Hong Kong, the single biggest source of revenue for Standard Chartered, has slipped into a technical recession last quarter. Photo: Warton Li
Standard Chartered third-quarter profit beats estimates in stark contrast to HSBC woes
- Standard Chartered, one of three lenders authorised to issue currency in Hong Kong, follows disappointing report card from HSBC this week
- Surprise gains put London-based lender on course for fourth year of rising profitability since Winters takes helm in 2015
