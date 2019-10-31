Revellers dress up for a Halloween night event in Lan Kwai Fong Central, on October 31, 2017. Photo: Felix Wong
Allan Zeman expects Lan Kwai Fong to see its worst Halloween as planned protests are likely to spook revellers
- The Halloween street party in the nightlife district of Lan Kwai Fong is likely to have the least attendees in its 33-year history because of possible protests in the area
- Allan Zeman, the biggest landlord in the district who owns 300-plus pubs and restaurants, is willing to offer struggling tenants rent-free period of up to three weeks
Hong Kong nightlife district Lan Kwai Fong fears Halloween revellers will be scared off as police reinforce numbers ahead of expected protest march
- Police plan to station about 3,000 riot officers and three water cannons on Hong Kong Island while Ocean Park cancels its signature seasonal event
- Messages posted on LIHKG call for march from Victoria Park to Lan Kwai Fong, wearing masks featuring the faces of government officials.
