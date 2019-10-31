Executives from SinoMab BioScience attend the company’s IPO press conference, in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Two more companies set to raise up to US$250 million as Hong Kong marches ahead in retaining IPO crown
- SinoMab BioScience, a home-grown Hong Kong biopharma company, is aiming to raise up to HK$1.75 billion
- China PengFei Group, the world’s largest supplier of rotary kilns used to make construction materials, is seeking to raise up to HK$197.5 million
A ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchanges to welcome the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong edges past Nasdaq as the world’s third-quarter IPO hub as companies returned to one of Asia’s deepest markets for funds
- The total value of first-time share sales in Hong Kong since September 1 is US$7.9 billion, overshadowing Nasdaq’s US$7 billion and US$3 billion at the New York Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg
- Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s US$5.8 billion IPO of its Asian unit and another billion-dollar-plus deal contributed to the lead held by the Asian financial centre
