Executives from SinoMab BioScience attend the company’s IPO press conference, in Central on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Companies

Two more companies set to raise up to US$250 million as Hong Kong marches ahead in retaining IPO crown

  • SinoMab BioScience, a home-grown Hong Kong biopharma company, is aiming to raise up to HK$1.75 billion
  • China PengFei Group, the world’s largest supplier of rotary kilns used to make construction materials, is seeking to raise up to HK$197.5 million
Eric Ng  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 6:30am, 31 Oct, 2019

A ceremony at the Hong Kong stock exchanges to welcome the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong edges past Nasdaq as the world’s third-quarter IPO hub as companies returned to one of Asia’s deepest markets for funds

  • The total value of first-time share sales in Hong Kong since September 1 is US$7.9 billion, overshadowing Nasdaq’s US$7 billion and US$3 billion at the New York Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s US$5.8 billion IPO of its Asian unit and another billion-dollar-plus deal contributed to the lead held by the Asian financial centre
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:43am, 28 Oct, 2019

