Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ezubao investors chanting slogans during a protest in Beijing after police arrested 21 people on charges of defrauding 900,000 people of more than 50 billion yuan. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

China orders more than 40 peer-to-peer lenders in Shanghai to shut as overhaul continues in US$150 billion financial industry

  • Some of China’s biggest platforms including Ping An-backed Lufax and Dianrong.com have been told to stop issuing new products and to wind down existing peer-to-peer lending services
Topic |   Peer-2-Peer
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:16am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ezubao investors chanting slogans during a protest in Beijing after police arrested 21 people on charges of defrauding 900,000 people of more than 50 billion yuan. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Hunan province has banned P2P lenders from conducting any new business. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

China’s Hunan province imposes total ban on P2P lenders after operators fail to comply with regulations

  • Hunan’s move is likely to spur other provinces to control the wayward financial sector that has seen more than 5,970 platforms default or shut down as of September
Topic |   Peer-2-Peer
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 11:13pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Hunan province has banned P2P lenders from conducting any new business. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.