Ezubao investors chanting slogans during a protest in Beijing after police arrested 21 people on charges of defrauding 900,000 people of more than 50 billion yuan. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China orders more than 40 peer-to-peer lenders in Shanghai to shut as overhaul continues in US$150 billion financial industry
- Some of China’s biggest platforms including Ping An-backed Lufax and Dianrong.com have been told to stop issuing new products and to wind down existing peer-to-peer lending services
Topic | Peer-2-Peer
Ezubao investors chanting slogans during a protest in Beijing after police arrested 21 people on charges of defrauding 900,000 people of more than 50 billion yuan. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s Hunan province has banned P2P lenders from conducting any new business. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Hunan province imposes total ban on P2P lenders after operators fail to comply with regulations
- Hunan’s move is likely to spur other provinces to control the wayward financial sector that has seen more than 5,970 platforms default or shut down as of September
Topic | Peer-2-Peer
China’s Hunan province has banned P2P lenders from conducting any new business. Photo: Bloomberg