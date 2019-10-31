An investor passes by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on August 8, 2011. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks break two-day losing streak on lower rates, with bank and property stocks rising
- HSBC, Standard Chartered lower rates to help small businesses
- Shanghai benchmark slides for third day as manufacturing slows
Topic | China stock market
Hong Kong officially slips into a technical recession as economic growth shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong slips into recession as economy shrinks 3.2 per cent in the third quarter
- The decline between July and September followed a 0.4 per cent drop in the second quarter, marking a fall in two consecutive quarters
- Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong also declined 50 per cent year on year in the first half of October
Topic | Hong Kong protests
