Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An investor passes by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on August 8, 2011. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Hong Kong stocks break two-day losing streak on lower rates, with bank and property stocks rising

  • HSBC, Standard Chartered lower rates to help small businesses
  • Shanghai benchmark slides for third day as manufacturing slows
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Deb Price  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 6:27pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investor passes by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on August 8, 2011. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong officially slips into a technical recession as economic growth shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong slips into recession as economy shrinks 3.2 per cent in the third quarter

  • The decline between July and September followed a 0.4 per cent drop in the second quarter, marking a fall in two consecutive quarters
  • Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong also declined 50 per cent year on year in the first half of October
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 6:01pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong officially slips into a technical recession as economic growth shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.