Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

HSBC did not react to two rate cuts by the HKMA in September and August this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Hong Kong’s biggest banks find themselves in a vice as they cut rates for the first time in 11 years during city’s recession

  • HSBC had US$308 billion of loans to customers in Hong Kong, or 64 per cent of volume in Asia, last quarter
  • Standard Chartered trims prime rate to 5.25 per cent in its most profitable region as Hong Kong slips into technical recession
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 9:10pm, 31 Oct, 2019

HSBC did not react to two rate cuts by the HKMA in September and August this year. Photo: Winson Wong
Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong eases monetary policy as economy slips into recession, prompting city’s banks to cut rates for the first time in 11 years

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, in lockstep with a similar cut overnight by the US Federal Reserve
  • The third cut in the cost of money in as many months prompted the city’s three currency issuing banks to ease lending rates for the first time since 2008
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 6:18pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Empty shops at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 9 September 2019, as the city’s street protests – in their third month then – drive visitors and shoppers away. Photo: Sam Tsang
