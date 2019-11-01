Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(L-R) Wee Peng Cho, Group Chief Financial Officer; Jeffrey Shen, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman and Non-executive Director; Stuart Gibson, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rui Hua Chang, Managing Director, Group Capital Markets and Investor Relations, at the ESR Cayman Limited IPO Media conference on 21 October 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

ESR Cayman’s shares advance in Hong Kong trading debut, helping market claw back some of its mojo lost in trade war, street protests

  • The logistics real estate developer’s IPO is the second-biggest listing in Asia and on the Hong Kong stock exchange after Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
  • Listing is another boost to the Hong Kong stock exchange as it fights for global fundraising crown
Topic |   IPO
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 9:43am, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R) Wee Peng Cho, Group Chief Financial Officer; Jeffrey Shen, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman and Non-executive Director; Stuart Gibson, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rui Hua Chang, Managing Director, Group Capital Markets and Investor Relations, at the ESR Cayman Limited IPO Media conference on 21 October 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
IPO Quote Profile

Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman seeks as much as US$1.45 billion in revived Hong Kong IPO

  • The Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform could become this year’s second largest IPO in Hong Kong after Budweiser Brewing
  • Deal may signal a rebound in investor appetite for IPOs amid unprecedented political strife in Hong Kong since June
Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 3:31pm, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.