(L-R) Wee Peng Cho, Group Chief Financial Officer; Jeffrey Shen, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman and Non-executive Director; Stuart Gibson, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rui Hua Chang, Managing Director, Group Capital Markets and Investor Relations, at the ESR Cayman Limited IPO Media conference on 21 October 2019. Photo: Winson Wong