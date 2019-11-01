(L-R) Wee Peng Cho, Group Chief Financial Officer; Jeffrey Shen, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman and Non-executive Director; Stuart Gibson, Executive Director, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Rui Hua Chang, Managing Director, Group Capital Markets and Investor Relations, at the ESR Cayman Limited IPO Media conference on 21 October 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
ESR Cayman’s shares advance in Hong Kong trading debut, helping market claw back some of its mojo lost in trade war, street protests
- The logistics real estate developer’s IPO is the second-biggest listing in Asia and on the Hong Kong stock exchange after Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Listing is another boost to the Hong Kong stock exchange as it fights for global fundraising crown
ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman seeks as much as US$1.45 billion in revived Hong Kong IPO
- The Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform could become this year’s second largest IPO in Hong Kong after Budweiser Brewing
- Deal may signal a rebound in investor appetite for IPOs amid unprecedented political strife in Hong Kong since June
