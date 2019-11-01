Akiyoshi Koji, chief executive officer of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., during an interview in Tokyo on Thursday October 24, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Asahi’s chief executive defends his strategy of spending US$22 billion to build a beer empire to sell Japanese brew
- While other top brewers move into high-growth regions such as China and Southeast Asia, Asahi has been buying breweries in all corners of the globe, most recently in Europe and Australia
- Asahi’s CEO Akiyoshi Koji has been the driving force behind more than US$20 billion in acquisitions
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
