Trucks parked at the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in the southern Gobi Desert on June 26, 2016. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Mongolian coal giant Tavan Tolgoi plans to sell US$1 billion of shares in Hong Kong, vindicating city’s push to attract foreign IPOs
- Tavan Tolgoi has hired an adviser to oversee preparations for the share sale, including the underwriter selection process, according to people familiar with the matter
- The company has been interviewing banks seeking a role on the IPO, targeted for 2020
