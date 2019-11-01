A garment factory in Hanoi. Lever’s chairman expects Vietnam to become the company’s largest production base for the whole of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong fashion firm Lever Style identifies fund linked with Alibaba founders as cornerstone IPO investor in digital push
- Poolside Ventures is a fund managed by Blue Pool Capital, which invests personal wealth of Alibaba founders Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai
- Fung Group, parent of 113-year-old consumer goods supply chain manager Li & Fung, to dilute stake to 14.4 per cent from 21.9 per cent as part of listing
Topic | IPO
A garment factory in Hanoi. Lever’s chairman expects Vietnam to become the company’s largest production base for the whole of 2019. Photo: AFP