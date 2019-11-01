A bronze bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is shown at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
China, Hong Kong stocks rally as gauge shows outlook for China’s small factories rose to highest level in three years
- Hang Seng closes above 27,000 for first time since mid-September
- Caixin/Markit PMI survey improved for fourth-straight month to 51.7 in October
ESR Cayman’s co-founder and chief executive Jeffrey Shen Jinchu (left) and co-chief executive Stuart Gibson (right) striking the ceremonial gong that marks the trading debut of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange on November 1. Photo: Jonathan Wong
ESR Cayman’s shares advance in Hong Kong trading debut, helping market claw back some of its mojo lost in trade war, street protests
- The logistics real estate developer’s IPO is the second-biggest listing in Asia and on the Hong Kong stock exchange after Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Listing is another boost to the Hong Kong stock exchange as it fights for global fundraising crown with New York, Nasdaq
