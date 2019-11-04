E-payment systems offered by Apple Pay, Alipay of Alibaba Group, WeChat Payment, QQ Payment of Tencent, and China UnionPay being accepted at a store in Guangzhou on 11 May 2017. Photo: SCMP
Banks in Hong Kong, mainland China must buck up or lose US$61 billion in revenue to e-payment providers, Accenture says
- Revenue from e-payments may increase by 69 per cent to US$494 billion by 2025 in mainland China from US$292 billion this year, Accenture said
- Hong Kong’s payments revenue growth is slower by comparison, increasing by 12.6 per cent over the same period to US$10.7 billion by 2025.
Topic | Banking & Finance
E-payment systems offered by Apple Pay, Alipay of Alibaba Group, WeChat Payment, QQ Payment of Tencent, and China UnionPay being accepted at a store in Guangzhou on 11 May 2017. Photo: SCMP