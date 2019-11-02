Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), lining up at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on October 30, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong companies throw their hats into Shanghai’s import fair, as they latch on to world’s largest trade expo for business
- About 200 Hong Kong exhibitors will participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai next week, 40 per cent more than last year
- They will take up 22,000 square metres of exhibition space, 60 per cent more than last year
Topic | Trade
