American servicemen and sailors from the USS Chafee lining up at the ATMs in Kennedy Town on 2 October 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s virtual banks in talks with Jetco for customer to gain access to 2,000 automated teller machines across city
- Jetco operates 2,000 ATMs, or 60 per cent of Hong Kong’s 3,300 teller machines
- Jetco’s shareholders comprise 30 banks. The remainder of the 1,200 ATMs in Hong Kong are owned by HSBC and its unit Hang Seng Bank
Topic | Banking & Finance
American servicemen and sailors from the USS Chafee lining up at the ATMs in Kennedy Town on 2 October 2017. Photo: Dickson Lee