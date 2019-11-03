Chow Tai Fook is among jewellers experimenting with ways to bolster customer confidence in buying diamonds online. Above, an employee cleans a display cabinet at a Chow Tai Fook store in Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s army of online shoppers stop at buying one thing – diamonds. That appears to be changing, De Beers says
- Retailers are blending physical and virtual experiences to build trust in diamond sales online
- China online diamond sales have grown ‘significantly,’ says De Beers
Topic | Diamonds as an Investment
