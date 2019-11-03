A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on October 30, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
In big step, China to loosen curbs in its stock exchanges, expanding reforms from its young Star tech board
- Stocks would be allowed to gain or lose without curbs in first week of trading
- After that, stocks could rise or fall 20 per cent in a day
Topic | China stock market
