Staff members pose at the venue for the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. The event runs from November 5 to 10. Photo: Xinhua
As Shanghai gets ready to host second import expo, EU business chamber says half of deals signed last year were not executed
- Survey by European Union Chamber of Commerce in China suggests 47 per cent of the deals closed by member companies last year were not realised
- ‘We expect this year’s event to be supplemented by concrete measures,’ chairman says
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo
- EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
- China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua