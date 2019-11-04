Channels

Staff members pose at the venue for the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. The event runs from November 5 to 10. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

As Shanghai gets ready to host second import expo, EU business chamber says half of deals signed last year were not executed

  • Survey by European Union Chamber of Commerce in China suggests 47 per cent of the deals closed by member companies last year were not realised
  • ‘We expect this year’s event to be supplemented by concrete measures,’ chairman says
Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 6:55pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Staff members pose at the venue for the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. The event runs from November 5 to 10. Photo: Xinhua
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo

  • EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
  • China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:14pm, 2 Nov, 2019

The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
