China Feihe enlists actress Zhang Ziyi to promote its milk products. Photo: zz-infos.com
China’s best-selling baby milk maker probably gets HK$10 billion of retail bids amid Hong Kong IPO revival
- The retail portion is probably oversubscribed by 8 to 10 times, locking up as much as HK$9.8 billion of funds, according to survey
- China Feihe follows Budweiser and ESR Cayman mega listings as Hong Kong enjoys a revival in IPOs on market rebound
Topic | Baby formula
