Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More Chinese companies are starting to make purchases abroad, shrugging aside concerns about the ongoing US-China trade war and economic volatility. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Chinese overseas M&As jumped 152 per cent in third quarter, but still more than 40 per cent behind 2018, Ernst & Young says

  • The total value of overseas M&As for third quarter stood at US$19.8 billion
  • For nine-month period, the total value stood at US$42.8 billion, lowest since 2014
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

More Chinese companies are starting to make purchases abroad, shrugging aside concerns about the ongoing US-China trade war and economic volatility. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.