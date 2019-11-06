Channels

Jeffrey Perlman, managing director and head of Southeast Asia at Warburg Pincus, says the private equity firm remains a long-term investor in its markets. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Companies

Warburg Pincus sees tougher competition in Southeast Asia as trade war tempers private equity deals in China

  • Investors have ‘woken up’ to the opportunities in Southeast Asia, according to Jeffrey Perlman, Warburg Pincus’s head of Southeast Asia
  • The growing appetite for deals is ‘a good thing’ as private equity firms consider exits from existing investments, Perlman said
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:45am, 6 Nov, 2019

Jeffrey Perlman, managing director and head of Southeast Asia at Warburg Pincus, says the private equity firm remains a long-term investor in its markets. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
IPO Quote Profile

Warburg Pincus-backed ESR Cayman seeks as much as US$1.45 billion in revived Hong Kong IPO

  • The Asia-Pacific-focused logistics real estate platform could become this year’s second largest IPO in Hong Kong after Budweiser Brewing
  • Deal may signal a rebound in investor appetite for IPOs amid unprecedented political strife in Hong Kong since June
Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 3:31pm, 22 Oct, 2019

ESR Group’s key executives brief the media on the company’s upcoming IPO, in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
