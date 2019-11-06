A branch of the Postal Savings Bank of China in Beijing on April 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Postal Savings Bank to raise up to US$4.7 billion in secondary listing as Shanghai snares the world’s third-largest fundraising of 2019
- Postal Savings Bank of China plans to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan through an issue of between 5.17 billion and up to 5.95 billion A shares at 5.5 yuan each in Shanghai
- Subscription of the shares will be postponed to November 28, from November 7
