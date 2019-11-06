Channels

WeWroks’ space in Wan Chai. Photo: SCMP/Handout
WeWork is said to consider giving up some of the office floors in half a dozen Hong Kong locations as it pulls back its operations

  • WeWork may surrender a portion of a recently signed lease in Wan Chai according to people familiar with the matter
  • The firm leased four floors, or around 60,000 square feet, for nine years in the Hopewell Centre in August
Updated: 3:44pm, 6 Nov, 2019

Will WeWork’s woes affect Hong Kong’s overbuilt co-working sector?

  • WeWork’s rapid expansion in Hong Kong does not mask the fact that the company, which received a US$9.5 billion lifeline from SoftBank, is yet to post a profit
  • Market observers believe the current business model is not sustainable and the industry will see consolidation in the next 12 to 24 months
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 12:50pm, 26 Oct, 2019

