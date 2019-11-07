Cindy Chow Lok Mei-ki, executive director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, says the fund has already deployed US$35 million in more than 20 Hong Kong companies since its launch in November 2015. Photo: Nora Tam
Jack Ma-backed start-up fund steps up search for next biotech unicorn from Hong Kong
- The US$131 million fund started by Jack Ma seeks to nurture the next biotech unicorn, as it looks to mirror the success of AI start-up SenseTime and fintech firm WeLab
- The fund has invested US$35 million in more than 20 start-ups, including Hong Kong-based genetics testing company Prenetics
Cindy Chow Lok Mei-ki, executive director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, says the fund has already deployed US$35 million in more than 20 Hong Kong companies since its launch in November 2015. Photo: Nora Tam