CK Hutchison’s founder Li Ka-shing (centre) and CK Life Sciences’ chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) at the listing ceremony of the pharmaceutical and agriculture produce company’s shares in Hong Kong on 3 July, 2002. Photo: SCMP
Shares of Victor Li’s CK Life more than double to a multi-year high after favourable clinical trial on drug used for treating skin cancer
- The drug, being develooped by CK Life’s unit Polynoma, could be the first vaccine-based immunotherapy for stage-two sufferers of melanoma if it meets US Food and Drug Administration requirements on further trial work
- CK Life’s shares more than doubled to a 53-month high of HK$0.90, with 433 million shares changing hands, more than 110 times their daily average transactions
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
CK Hutchison’s founder Li Ka-shing (centre) and CK Life Sciences’ chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) at the listing ceremony of the pharmaceutical and agriculture produce company’s shares in Hong Kong on 3 July, 2002. Photo: SCMP