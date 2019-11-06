Channels

CK Hutchison’s founder Li Ka-shing (centre) and CK Life Sciences’ chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) at the listing ceremony of the pharmaceutical and agriculture produce company’s shares in Hong Kong on 3 July, 2002. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Shares of Victor Li’s CK Life more than double to a multi-year high after favourable clinical trial on drug used for treating skin cancer

  • The drug, being develooped by CK Life’s unit Polynoma, could be the first vaccine-based immunotherapy for stage-two sufferers of melanoma if it meets US Food and Drug Administration requirements on further trial work
  • CK Life’s shares more than doubled to a 53-month high of HK$0.90, with 433 million shares changing hands, more than 110 times their daily average transactions
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 6:36pm, 6 Nov, 2019

