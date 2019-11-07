Construction in progress at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. The US carmaker is set to start production of cars in a matter of weeks. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s China Gigafactory is just weeks away from starting mass production of electric cars
- Elon Musk has predicted that Tesla will make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of the year
- The starting price of the locally made Model 3 car is about US$50,000
Topic | Tesla
