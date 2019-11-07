Saudi Arabia is seeking commitments from friendly governments to shore up the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state firms mull up to US$10 billion investment in Saudi oil giant Aramco’s IPO
- Silk Road Fund, Sinopec Group and China Investment Corp have held talks to buy into the IPO, say sources
- Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, says Aramco’s IPO is a ‘unique opportunity’
Topic | IPO
Saudi Arabia is seeking commitments from friendly governments to shore up the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: Reuters