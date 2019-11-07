Channels

Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ‘phase-one’ deal will not resolve issues behind US-China trade war, Larry Summers says

  • Issues likely to linger, but cutting tensions could reduce uncertainty and act as ‘a spur to growth’, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said
  • US has ‘legitimate concerns’ about technology and China should be willing to address them, Summers said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 4:05pm, 7 Nov, 2019

US officials have suggested Alaska, Iowa or Hawaii as possible venues for a Trump-Xi meeting. Photo: Reuters
China ‘needs firmer US commitments on lifting tariffs’ if Donald Trump wants to seal a trade deal

  • Source says Beijing needs America to be more responsive to its concerns if it wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US to sign a ‘phase one’ agreement
  • China is worried that it may have made too many concessions and wants something from Washington to ‘make the deal more balanced’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:50am, 6 Nov, 2019

