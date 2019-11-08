Anti-government demonstrators take their protest to Hong Kong’s international airport in this file photo from September this year. Cathay’s fortunes have rapidly deteriorated in the past few months, with passenger throughput falling in August as well as September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests clipped Cathay’s wings in third quarter, parent Swire Pacific says as it issues profit warning
- Overall profit for 2019 is still expected to be substantially above that of 2018
- Protests have continued to affect Cathay’s passenger traffic, forward bookings
Topic | Swire Group
Anti-government demonstrators take their protest to Hong Kong’s international airport in this file photo from September this year. Cathay’s fortunes have rapidly deteriorated in the past few months, with passenger throughput falling in August as well as September. Photo: Sam Tsang