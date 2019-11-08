Channels

Anti-government demonstrators take their protest to Hong Kong’s international airport in this file photo from September this year. Cathay’s fortunes have rapidly deteriorated in the past few months, with passenger throughput falling in August as well as September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Companies

Hong Kong protests clipped Cathay’s wings in third quarter, parent Swire Pacific says as it issues profit warning

  • Overall profit for 2019 is still expected to be substantially above that of 2018
  • Protests have continued to affect Cathay’s passenger traffic, forward bookings
Topic |   Swire Group
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Nov, 2019

Anti-government demonstrators take their protest to Hong Kong's international airport in this file photo from September this year. Cathay's fortunes have rapidly deteriorated in the past few months, with passenger throughput falling in August as well as September. Photo: Sam Tsang
