Commuters use their mobile phones as they stand in a MTR underground railway station in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on December 5, 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Clients with less than US$1 million in savings, underserved by bricks-and-mortar banks, are the sweet spot for virtual lenders
- Some of the city’s eight newly minted virtual banks see depositors with less than US$1 million in deposits as being neglected and underserved by bricks-and-mortar banks
- Airstar bank, the virtual bank being developed by AMTD Group and smartphone giant Xiaomi, says it can service money lenders’ clients with cheaper loan
Topic | Banking & Finance
