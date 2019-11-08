Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Maruti Suzuki Alto cars in a holding area at the Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone (MPSEZL) at Mundra near Ahmedabad in India on February 19, 2011. Photo: AFP
Companies

Suzuki, which makes half of cars sold in India, is not alone in rethinking the promise of the Indian automotive market

  • India autos will no longer see uninterrupted move upwards-Suzuki
  • Global players re-evaluating strategy, focus on strengths
Topic |   Autos
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:58pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maruti Suzuki Alto cars in a holding area at the Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone (MPSEZL) at Mundra near Ahmedabad in India on February 19, 2011. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.