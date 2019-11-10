Channels

A sign of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on November 3. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Saudi Aramco IPO to start on November 17 in what could be the world’s largest listing

  • While the Saudi government has not disclosed the size of the IPO, retail investors will be offered 0.5 per cent of the state-owned company’s shares
  • Prospectus highlights risks of possible terrorists attacks as well as the right of the Saudi government to decide maximum crude output
Topic |   IPO
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:57pm, 10 Nov, 2019

A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on November 3. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia is seeking commitments from friendly governments to shore up the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Chinese state firms mull up to US$10 billion investment in Saudi oil giant Aramco’s IPO

  • Silk Road Fund, Sinopec Group and China Investment Corp have held talks to buy into the IPO, say sources
  • Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, says Aramco’s IPO is a ‘unique opportunity’
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:43am, 7 Nov, 2019

Saudi Arabia is seeking commitments from friendly governments to shore up the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: Reuters
