A sign of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on November 3. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Aramco IPO to start on November 17 in what could be the world’s largest listing
- While the Saudi government has not disclosed the size of the IPO, retail investors will be offered 0.5 per cent of the state-owned company’s shares
- Prospectus highlights risks of possible terrorists attacks as well as the right of the Saudi government to decide maximum crude output
IPO
Saudi Arabia is seeking commitments from friendly governments to shore up the proposed IPO of Saudi Aramco. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state firms mull up to US$10 billion investment in Saudi oil giant Aramco’s IPO
- Silk Road Fund, Sinopec Group and China Investment Corp have held talks to buy into the IPO, say sources
- Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, says Aramco’s IPO is a ‘unique opportunity’
