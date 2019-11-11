Channels

A World Wide Packaging factory in Suzhou, China. Photo: Handout
Bain Capital dodges trade war impact as it remodels China cosmetics packaging venture with eye on US$34 billion market

  • The private investment firm now uses its World Wide Packaging cosmetic packaging plant in Suzhou to mainly supply Chinese companies or multinationals that make products in the mainland for domestic consumers
Daniel Ren  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 6:00am, 11 Nov, 2019

A World Wide Packaging factory in Suzhou, China. Photo: Handout
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
China’s slowdown freezes mega deals in third quarter as venture capitalists watch trade war, Hong Kong protests unfold

  • Transactions in Asia-Pacific fell by a fifth in the third quarter amid slowdown, none surpassing the billion-dollar mark
  • Top four biggest deals involved mainland Chinese companies in fintech and electric-car industry
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:49pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
