People chat outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central. On Tuesday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Tracker Fund. Photo: AP Photo
Tracker Fund still popular 20 years after Hong Kong government created ETF to dispose of shares bought during 1998 crisis
- The Hong Kong government created the index-tracking fund to sell its equity portfolio accumulated during the market intervention in 1998
- Hong Kong is the now Asia’s fifth largest ETF market with 119 listed funds managing US$37 billion worth of assets
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
