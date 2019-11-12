Channels

US President Donald Trump Trump said last week that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese products despite media reports that Beijing was pressing for tariffs to be rescinded to reach a deal. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war, geopolitical tensions could make investing environment volatile next year, Goldman Sachs says

  • Global economy should avoid a recession in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management
  • Investors should not expect a ‘smooth ride’ as geopolitical tensions fuel volatility
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 5:04pm, 12 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump Trump said last week that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese products despite media reports that Beijing was pressing for tariffs to be rescinded to reach a deal. Photo: Reuters
Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump's 'phase-one' deal will not resolve issues behind US-China trade war, Larry Summers says

  • Issues likely to linger, but cutting tensions could reduce uncertainty and act as ‘a spur to growth’, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers said
  • US has ‘legitimate concerns’ about technology and China should be willing to address them, Summers said
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 3:18am, 9 Nov, 2019

Lawrence H. Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, says tensions between US and China will remain high as long as China remains a substantial economic success. Photo: Bloomberg
