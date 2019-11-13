Cigarettes moves along a machine during the assembly process at the Philip Morris International’s Coltabaco facility in Medellin, Colombia. Photo: Bloomberg
Philip Morris scours China start-ups for technology to replicate IQOS system in medical field
- The investing arm of Marlboro maker is seeking to invest in inhalation technology for potential applications in medical field
- IQOS heating system shares similar technology that can be useful vehicle for botanical medicine
Paul Riley, Philip Morris’s president for East Asia and Australia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Marlboro maker Philip Morris bets on heated tobacco product as ‘better alternative’ amid switch away from cigarettes
- Company has launched IQOS in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia
- Tobacco giant hopes to increase IQOS’s contribution to its market share from 2.3 per cent currently
