Cigarettes moves along a machine during the assembly process at the Philip Morris International’s Coltabaco facility in Medellin, Colombia. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Philip Morris scours China start-ups for technology to replicate IQOS system in medical field

  • The investing arm of Marlboro maker is seeking to invest in inhalation technology for potential applications in medical field
  • IQOS heating system shares similar technology that can be useful vehicle for botanical medicine
Topic |   Venture capital market
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 7:03am, 13 Nov, 2019

Paul Riley, Philip Morris’s president for East Asia and Australia. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Companies

Marlboro maker Philip Morris bets on heated tobacco product as ‘better alternative’ amid switch away from cigarettes

  • Company has launched IQOS in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Malaysia
  • Tobacco giant hopes to increase IQOS’s contribution to its market share from 2.3 per cent currently
Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 11:57am, 8 Nov, 2019

