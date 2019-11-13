The production line of Nevs 93, Evergrande’s electric car, at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
Tesla’s Chinese challenger Evergrande slams brakes on electric car investments amid slowing sales
- Billionaire Hui Ka-yan, Evergrande’s chairman, says that investments will be reduced from 20 billion yuan this year to 10 billion yuan in 2021
- Company says it’s on track to debut its Hengchi 1 electric car model in the first half of next year, with production planned for 2021.
