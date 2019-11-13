Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alibaba’s secondary listing comes after months of protests and civil unrest that have weighed on Hong Kong’s economy and caused some companies to delay their listings this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

Banks, investors hoard cash in anticipation of Alibaba’s ‘giant IPO’, push up interbank lending rate

  • One-week Hibor rose 63 basis points on Monday to 1.92 per cent, topped 2.57 per cent on Wednesday
  • The measurement of bank funding costs has not topped 2 per cent since Budweiser Brewing’s IPO in September
Topic |   Alibaba
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:49pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alibaba’s secondary listing comes after months of protests and civil unrest that have weighed on Hong Kong’s economy and caused some companies to delay their listings this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

Alibaba gets approval to sell shares in Hong Kong secondary listing, in vote of confidence that pushes city back to top of global IPO ranking

  • The nod clears the way for Hangzhou-based Alibaba to start a weeklong roadshow this week to garner interest from global investors
  • Shares of Alibaba are likely to trade in Hong Kong in the week of November 25, according to sources familiar with the matter
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:17pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.