Alibaba’s secondary listing comes after months of protests and civil unrest that have weighed on Hong Kong’s economy and caused some companies to delay their listings this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Banks, investors hoard cash in anticipation of Alibaba’s ‘giant IPO’, push up interbank lending rate
- One-week Hibor rose 63 basis points on Monday to 1.92 per cent, topped 2.57 per cent on Wednesday
- The measurement of bank funding costs has not topped 2 per cent since Budweiser Brewing’s IPO in September
Topic | Alibaba
Alibaba’s secondary listing comes after months of protests and civil unrest that have weighed on Hong Kong’s economy and caused some companies to delay their listings this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba gets approval to sell shares in Hong Kong secondary listing, in vote of confidence that pushes city back to top of global IPO ranking
- The nod clears the way for Hangzhou-based Alibaba to start a weeklong roadshow this week to garner interest from global investors
- Shares of Alibaba are likely to trade in Hong Kong in the week of November 25, according to sources familiar with the matter
Topic | IPO
The campus at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters during the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on November 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg