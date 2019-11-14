US singer Taylor Swift performs during Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping event in Shanghai on Monday. The company’s New York listing made it a globally recognised name. Now, it hopes, a Hong Kong listing will make its shares available to a large, untapped pool of investors in Asia. Photo: Zuma Press/dpa
Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion
- Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since 2014 IPO
- Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
Daniel Zhang Yong, executive chairman and chief executive of Alibaba Group Holding, says the company aims to serve more than one billion annual active consumers by the end of its fiscal 2024. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba quarterly revenue jumps 40 per cent ahead of Singles’ Day shopping festival
- The e-commerce giant’s revenue for the quarter ended September 30 reached US$16.6 billion, beating estimates
